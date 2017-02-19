MULTAN: As many as 1,06,85254 seed cotton (phutti) bales have been received in ginneries across the country till February 15, registering increase of 10.30 percent as compared to corresponding period of the previous year. According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) issued here, out of total arrivals, phutti equivalent to 1,06,66163 or over 10 million bales have undergone the ginning process till February 15. Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) did not purchase cotton during 2013-17. However, exporters purchased 2,02,356 cotton bales.–Staff Reporter