Dr Waqar Azeem

As well said that “Truth speaks for itself”, it is a truth that there is no hormones used in poultry production, but still we believe that poultry people should be vocal enough to spread this message loud and clear.

The hormones, as we all know, do occur naturally in all species. Common examples are progesterone, testosterone and estrogen that are very important to carry out many physiological procedures. It is evident from the history that these hormones are always contaminating the environment by making their way out of the body.

There is a list of contaminants of global concern issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) having impact on development and reproduction by affecting endocrines in humans and other species. The human population growth and extensive concentration of livestock have a direct impact on concentration of hormones locally in a specific area.

Due to this reason most of us in the poultry business or a business related to this industry get to face the same question very frequently, “Why you use hormones to make them grow so fast?” The more interesting to this question is the way it started; it didn’t say “do you use” rather “why you use”. That is indicative of the level of misunderstanding and confusion among the consumers. The reality is that no hormone has been used in poultry for 50 odd years. There has always been a proper ban on hormone use in poultry since 1950s. “Matter of the fact is no hormones are used in poultry.”

Misunderstandings! But why?

Some of the misconceptions that prevail in the society could be due to the common regulatory body for both livestock and poultry, as in livestock it’s perfectly legal to use hormones, but in poultry it’s completely banned.

Presently there are few hormones (progesterone, testosterone, oestrogen, zeranol and trenbolone acetate) for buffalo and cattle that are approved by FDA and USDA (Food Safety Inspection Service). They regularly review the residues of these products through random sampling.

The hormones like progesterone, testosterone and oestrogen not only occur naturally in all species either humans or animals but also have very specific and major functions to perform for growth.

In contrast to poultry, beef cattle in USA do receive growth hormone implants that slowly release hormone and get dissolved in 100-150 days.

Now, we are talking more of the growth implants and not discussing the feeding hormones due to the reason that irrespective of whatever you read or are told, growth hormones added to chicken feed can never be effective.

The chemical existence of hormone is either steroid or proteins.

By nature, growth hormones are proteins just as insulin for diabetic patients. As we know that there is no insulin formulation available for oral use, as it will be degraded and rendered ineffective, the patient has to inject it. Same will happen if protein growth hormones were given to poultry via feed. So, now if chicken be given growth hormone, it has to be injected just like insulin. Researchers indicate that to get the desired results the birds would require growth hormone injection several times a day. Administering injections several times a day is rather impossible as most poultry houses have the capacity for 20,000 birds or more and there is no way to catch every bird and administer hormones to them several times a day. Using growth hormones to force chicken to grow quickly would clearly cause leg problems and early mortality.

Why chickens grow so fast?

Behind this rapid growth of chicken there are three main reasons and none of them has anything to do with hormones.

First, as already mentioned, is the genetic ability to grow to the physiological limit set by primary breeders by selecting best birds for performance, growth and other favourable traits. Due to the short generation interval, scientists have achieved the milestone to reduce to one day the year it took to achieve specified weight gain target.

The third reason for this rapid growth is the better understanding of the environment required for optimal growth of the birds and maximum genetic potential through proper nutrition. These environmental factors are the required temperature, air quality, lighting, feeding, drinking, space and very importantly ventilation for optimal performance.

When all these three factors – superior genetics, exact high quality nutrition and right environment – combine, chicken does not require or benefit from growth hormone.

Today’s life and hormonal awareness

The hormones are chemicals that are secreted in the bloodstream by hormone producing organs that carry messages to all parts. Amongst general public there is an increasing awareness about levels of hormones not only in food but also in environment. We must remember that there is always presence of natural steroid hormones in environment.

Today, all this concern about the hormones and the residual effect in feed is due to the use of synthetic steroid hormones by pharmaceuticals in drugs that eventually are found to be carcinogenic. One of the many examples is the use of estrogen (diethylstilbestrol) as a drug in 1960’s. It was banned after the finding that it increased the vaginal cancer risk in daughters from the treated mothers.

Adding more to confusion is the ignorance of people that steroid hormone can actually come from plants. There is a firm belief that it always comes from the food from animal source. Nonetheless, many plants that are important part of human diet are with phytoestrogens. These are the compounds of oestrogen origin that are found in many vegetables, fruits, peas, beans and even cereals as explained by researchers. For our knowledge there are foods that already contain the much-concentrated amount of active hormonal substances as found in animal food.

Another researcher reports that meat does not have a noticeable role to play when it comes to daily intake of steroid hormone. These researchers like others are convinced that the major source (60-80%) of oestrogen and progesterone are milk and its products.

The author is CEO of DVM Pharma and can be reached at waqardvmpharma@gmail.com