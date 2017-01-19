Shaukat Khanum Hospital celebrates 22nd birthday

LAHORE (PR): Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) celebrated its 22nd birthday in a colourful event organised by Shaukat Khanum Tigers’ Club.

Nearly 700 school children from various cities across Pakistan participated in the event. A large gathering showed the enthusiasm of children for their passion to fight against cancer. Children from different schools paid tribute to the hospital by their sweet-toned choir performances. Famous artist Ayesha Sana hosted the event. SMCH&RC Medical Director Dr Asif Loya distributed prizes and certificates among the winners of a Birthday Card Competition. In this competition more than 5,000 entries received from different schools, all over Pakistan. These inspiring birthday cards depicted the devotion and passion of the children for the Hospital and highlighted their understanding of the fact that how SKMCH&RC is helping to save lives of cancer patients.

In the end, under-treatment cancer patients of the hospital cut the cake. According to the hospital record, the total amount spent on philanthropically supported patient care, in these 22 years has now crossed Rs27 billion and indeed, this have been made possible with unconditional support of people of Pakistan.

Thousands of Wapda Workers observe ‘Protest Day’

LAHORE (PR): Thousands of Electricity/WAPDA Workers observed “Protest Day” all over the country on Wednesday under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA against the decision of Punjab Labour Department in violation of the decision of the National Industrial Relations Commission of Pakistan for holding nationwide referendum in WAPDA/Electricity Corporatised Companies on February 2, 2017.

At Lahore, the workers hold protest march from Bakhtiar Labour Hall Lahore to CM House and lodged their protest. The workers were carrying national flag, red flags and banners in support of their demands.

The protest march was lead by Veteran Trade Union Leader Khurshid Ahmed General Secretary of the union accompanied by Haji Muhammad Younas, Abdul Shakoor, Muzaffar Mateen, Ch Maqsood Ahmed, Haji Muhammad Latif, Sajid Kazmi, Ch Javed, Nosher Khan, Zafar Shah, Dilawar Khan, Rana Akhter, Rana Muhammad Akram, Malik Zubair, Osama Tariq Secretary All Pakistan Workers Confederation and other representatives of the union, fraternal Trade Union representatives including Ch Muhammad Anwar President of the Railway Workers Union and Akber Ali Khan General Secretary National Bank of Pakistan Employees Union and other Trade Union representatives.

Addressing the participants of the rally, Khurshid Ahmed declared that it is the responsibility of the Punjab Labour Department to honour the National Labour Legislation, namely Industrial Relations Act 2012 under Article 143 of the Constitution of Pakistan, and the order of the honourable High Court to extend all cooperation and assistance to carry out the mandate of National Industrial Relations Commission of Pakistan for holding Referendum in WAPDA/Electricity Companies nationwide.

He said that the working class of WAPDA/Electricity Companies numbering more than 1.5 million workers would defeat all divisive forces and would make success their representative Trade Union in forth coming Referendum sixth time consecutively. He pointed out that the National Democratic Labour Movement has been endeavoring to strengthen national unity defeating the parochial, ethnic and religious divisive forces and make struggle to establish an egalitarian society based upon equality and fraternity and democracy and social justice as propounded by the Father of the Nation.

He also urged the Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to hold “Tripartite Labour Conference” in conformity with ILO Convention No 144 ratified by the Government of Pakistan which had not been held for years.

SNGP keen to adrress low gas pressure complaints

LAHORE (PR): It has always been foremost priority of SNGPL management to provide round the clock and uninterrupted gas supply to its valued consumers, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The gas supply has increased by 328 MMCFD to 1,554 MMCFD compared to 1,177 MMCFD last year thus improving the supply to all consumers. This year’s low pressure complains are far less than previous years due to inclusion of RLNG in the system. Low pressure, if any, are only being encountered at tail end areas of the network. In order to ensure smooth operations of the system, it has been decided that RLNG supply of CNG sector shall remain suspended till further notice.

SNGPL in 2016 has been able to provide uninterrupted gas supply to all of its consumers including industry/Textile sector after a gap of seven years owing to improving gas supply situation. The upgradation and construction works are being carried out by SNGPL on war footing to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to its consumers in years to come.

“We request cooperation from our valued consumers to use natural gas for essential purpose like cooking and refrain themselves from wasting precious natural resource. It is requested to turn on geyser 30 min. before use then turn it on pilot after use. Most of low pressure complaints are due to compressor use or tail end areas, consumers are warned to abstain from using compressors so that continuous gas supply is ensured to all consumers,” the statement added.