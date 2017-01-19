LAHORE - A company in the global payments industry has announced a strategic collaboration with Pakistan’s NADRA Technologies to optimise National ID cards with electronic payments functionality.

The move will allow Pakistani citizens to carry out financial transactions and receive government disbursements by utilising the unique 13-digit identification number of their identity card. The announcement was made during Mastercard’s participation in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2017.

Citizens will also be able to use their National ID to send and receive domestic and international remittances, eliminating the requirement to physically visit a bank branch or currency exchange house to meet their money transfer needs.

Under the terms of the agreement, Mastercard will also use its next-generation payment processing technologies to process all online payments made by Pakistani citizens for the issuance of National ID cards, passports or any other document provisioned by NADRA Technologies.