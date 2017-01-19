ISLAMABAD:- Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has witnessed 40 percent increase in International mountaineers and foreign tourists comparatively previous years due to better law and order situation. Northern areas have attracted international tourists and mountaineers from across the world. While talking to APP, an official said tourism industry was gradually recovering.–APP

He said that, last year, a number of tourists had already visited the northern parts of the country which was considered paradise for the mountaineers.

He viewed that Gilgit-Baltistan region was a paradise for the mountainers, adding that in 2017 more mountainers would plan to scale high peaks. He further said that Pakistan was home to five out of 14 mountains peaks in the world that were over 8,000 metres high. He said Pakistan had tremendous potential to boost tourism on a sustainable basis because of its landscapes and diverse culture.

“Pakistan, the land of 5,000-year-old Indus Valley civilisation, has rich traditions of art and architecture and its people are hardworking and talented,” he added.