LAHORE - Despite a huge addition of 328 MMCFD gas in the system of SNGPL, residents of a large number of localities in the city on Wednesday kept on complaining of complete suspension of gas supply from the SNGPL and those who were getting supply criticised the utility for absolutely low pressure.

The gas supply has been increased by 328 MMCFD to 1,554 MMCFD as compared to 1,177 MMCFD last year but no improvement was seen in supply to the domestic consumers. The most affected areas included Ichra, Iqbal Town, Samanabad, Awan Town, Multan Chungi, Yatim Khana, Chuburgi, Gulsha-e-Ravi, Mozang, Wahga Town, Shalimar Town, Nashatar Colony, Walton, Chungi Amar Saddu, Darogha Wala, Baghban Pura, Pakistan Mint, GT Road, Do Moria Pull and Faiz Bagh etc.

Meanwhile, the residents of Ichra also held a protest demonstration against gas supply suspension to their area and chanted slogans against the SNGPL management. The protesters said that gas supply was suspended to a number of residential and commercial areas on the pretext of maintenance work, causing a great deal of inconvenience to the public.

Since the gas supply to these areas was suspended without informing the public, they criticised the authorities concerned for adding to their miseries. They said that the situation is really pathetic as sudden suspension of gas supply in addition to the on-going electricity loadshedding has created lots of problems.

However, officials said that it has always been foremost priority of SNGPL management to provide round the clock and uninterrupted gas supply to its valued consumers. “This year’s low pressure complains are far less than previous years due to inclusion of RLNG in the system. Low pressure, if any, are only being encountered at tail end areas of the network. In order to ensure smooth operations of the system, it has been decided that RLNG supply of CNG sector shall remain suspended till further notice.”

According to the officials, SNGPL in 2016 has been able to provide uninterrupted gas supply to all of its consumers including industry/textile sector after a gap of seven years owing to improving gas supply situation. The up gradation and construction works are being carried out by SNGPL on war footing to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to its consumers in years to come.