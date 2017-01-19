PCJCCI launches Chinese language learning book

LAHORE (STAFF REPORTER): Higher Education Commission Chairman Prof Dr Nizamuddin has launched the Chinese language book compiled by Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) at a ceremony presided over by PCJCCI President Wang Zihai. The book titled as “Let’s Learn Chinese together” has been written by Nuzhat, the head of Chinese language department PCJCCI, under the direct supervision and personal interest of Wang Zihai. Dr Nizamudin, addressing the meeting, appreciated the endeavors of PCJCCI for bridging up the language barrier. He said that the platforms like PCJCCI, which are promoting and facilitating common masses for acquiring Chinese language knowledge are the great contributors of growth in currently growing relations between China and Pakistan. He mentioned that PCJCCI is working exclusively for the noble cause of empowering youth with no commercial benefit at all, and this must be acknowledged open heartedly.

Wang, in his speech, said that there were thousands of Pakistani students studying in Chinese institutions, who were facing language barrier in their studies. He hoped that current Chinese language programmes being run in Pakistan would help the youngsters take a leap into the future prospects.

It was observed that the Promotion of Chinese language in Pakistan will lead towards formation of an effective economic block in the region through a long-term partnership of Pakistan and China in various fields of trade and Industry. It is notable that the purpose of such language programs is to make the already technically skilled labor force of Pakistan more acceptable in the Chinese market. Chinese business leaders were taking the similar measures in China to acquaint the Chinese people with Urdu language.

Railways to raise oil storage capacity

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The Pakistan Railways has decided to increase oil storage capacity for at least 30 days to operate trains, enhancing the capacity of its 14 depots in first phase and later increasing their numbers in second phase. Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Javed Anwar said that in view of increasing passengers and freight trains the oil reservoirs quantity as well as capacity will have to increase. He said that railways is trying to increase transportation of PSO oil, as it has improved its different oil products transportation to 38 percent from 4 percent in last three years. He was talking to PSO MD Imranul Haq here at PR headquarters on Wednesday. He said that a consignment of new American locomotives is reaching Karachi this month, which will tremendously enhance performance of the department. He said that the project of shipment of coal for the Sahiwal Coal Project is going to start soon which could be game changers for the Pakistan railways.

The PSO MD said that PSO caters to PoL requirements of a wide spectrum of customers comprising the retail consumer, various industrial units, government, power projects, aviation and marine sectors of Pakistan. A network of 3,546 retail outlets enables the PSO to reach Pakistan from Nagarparkar to Sost. It caters to the fuel and non fuel needs of approximately 2.8 million customers per day.

He said that PSO industrial consumer dominance in the government sector can be judged by the fact that all the major government entities like OGDC, Pakistan Army, Pakistan railways, Navy, NLC, PAF Wah and HIT have entrusted PSO to meet their PoL needs.

Besides supplying fuel to national power utilities like WAPDA and K-Electric, PSO is the sole furnace oil supplier to all Independent Power Projects (IPPs) in Pakistan with a share of over 80% in furnace oil market. Moreover, PSO is also playing its due role in meeting the growing energy demand of the country.

PSO also supplies fuel to industrial units like textile, cement, agriculture, transport etc. Our industrial consumer base includes prestigious entities like the Presidency and the Prime Minister Secretariat, where PSO has developed consumer outlets for timely refueling of their fleets.

Power Cement installs new plant to attain production target of 3.37MT

KARACHI (Staff Reporter): Power Cement Limited (PCL), an Arif Habib Group company, is setting up a new cement plant in Nooriabad to raise its production capacity to 3.37 million tonnes per year. Power Cement Limited CEO Kashif Habib informed a group of journalists visiting PCL’s existing plant that the new plant’s total cost is Rs25 billion ($235 million equivalent) and has also attracted foreign debt financier’s interest. The new project will use the latest technology from FLSmidth, the top international cement equipment supplier, and will cater to local and international standards. PCL has recently installed environmental friendly, state of the art efficient bag houses, replacing all the electric precipitators at its existing plant, which were inaugurated by Environment Protection Agency Director General Naeem Ahmed Mughal on the occasion of the media visit. This upgradation has resulted in achieving much better control of dust emissions than the emission limit value of 300mg/Nm3 specified by the Environmental Quality Standards applicable in the country.

On the occasion, PCL Chairman Nasim Beg said, “Arif Habib Group believes in investing in areas which encourage development and boost economic activity by creating jobs while remaining conscious of our social responsibilities.”

KPEZDMC strengthening business ties with Chinese investment groups

PESHAWAR (Staff Reporter): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) is in a continuous process of strengthening business relationships with different Chinese investment groups. It has attracted many Chinese investors and investment companies to its first project at Hattar Special Economic Zone, Haripur. Other than the business avenues the company is creating, KPEZDMC is actively participating in imparting trainings and addressing issues of the people of the province. KPEZDMC with the support from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department - represented by Dr Akram Shah, Dr Taimur Shah and EPI Dir Dr Hameed Afridi, and Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) Directorate - organised a two-day training in collaboration with a delegation of Chinese team from SZ Pillar International on the use of ARKTEK cold boxes for storage of vaccines.

In the opening notes, Health Provincial Secretary Abid Majeed and Health services Director General Dr Syed Ali Khan briefed the delegation about health services situation in the province. The Chinese company will donate 7,000 ARKTEK cold storage boxes to the health directorates of KP and Fata. The intact cold boxes will ensure vaccine potency, quality and safety.

There are numerous difficulties faced by the vaccinators in the province. One of the major problems is to keep the vaccines from going bad because of frequent and lengthy periods of loadshedding. The ARTTEK cold box is an effective measure to enhance the life of the vaccine. It would enable the vaccinators to travel to far flung locations to vaccinate children with potent vaccines. The training programme will be further extended to Khyber Teaching Hospital to train the end users of the boxes.

The Chinese delegation has also shown interest in opportunities or possible collaboration in oilfield industry, E-bike projects and possibility of setting solar energy plants.