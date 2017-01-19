LAHORE - The Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC) on Wednesday initiated a new course “Domestic Workers” with financial support of provincial Women Development Department.

According to a press release, provincial Minister for Women Development Waheeda Hameeduddin inaugurated the course at vocational training institute, Green Town. Addressing the participants, she said the Punjab government was trying its best for the empowerment of women of every income group, especially the underprivileged. This effort has been started to empower the trained domestic workers and create awareness among them about their legal rights, she added.

On the occasion, PVTC Managing Director Sajid Naseer Khan said that the institution, since its very inception, was trying to help the underprivileged youth, men and women between 15 and 35 years of age. At present, he said, 328 vocational training institutes are imparting training to about 165,000 people in different 53 trades. The employability of the PVTC trained people is more than 70 percent. So far, he said, the PVTC has trained about half a million people, out of which 299,468 are females.

The domestic workers training course is for three months. Every course participant will be given a monthly stipend of Rs2,000. On completion of the course everyone would be given a job. The course participants will also get opportunities for jobs abroad. The course is based on rights of domestic workers in the light of law, life skills and ethics, basic functional literacy & mathematics, introduction to food preparation & cooking, hygiene, sanitation & self-grooming, safety precautions, cooking, serving and handling food, and house-keeping. Women Development Punjab Secretary Bushra Aman and Director M Tahir were also present at the inaugural ceremony.