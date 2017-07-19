LONDON - Britain's annual inflation rate surprisingly slowed to 2.6 percent in June, mainly owing to a drop in motel fuel prices, official data showed Tuesday. The Consumer Prices Index had hit 2.9 percent in May, close to a four-year high, as a Brexit-hit pound raises import costs. Analysts' consensus forecast had been for no change in June's rate. Despite the drop, British inflation remains well above the Bank of England's 2.0-percent target.