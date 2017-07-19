LAHORE - Iranian government is ready to facilitate Pakistani exporters. We are ready for banking cooperation between the two countries however there is lack of cooperation being noted from Pakistan.

These views were expressed by Hossein Bani Assadi, Consul General of Islamic Republic of Iran, during a farewell party arranged at Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI). A large number of the businessmen of Pakistan were there to pay their gratitude to Hossein Bani for his successful tenure.

Bani Assadi said peace and security of Pakistan is associated with peace and security of Iran. “Pakistan and Iran are two important countries of the region; they share political and cultural ties. Iran will never like to have disturbance in Pakistan economic and political stability. Interaction is first step for business promotion. The business communities in the two countries would have to increase interaction to share their experiences in the larger interests of the people of two brotherly nations,” he said.

He said that the volume of mutual trade between Pakistan and Iran does not match their respective potentials. He said that Chambers of Commerce in the two countries would have to focus on expansion of trade by holding single country exhibitions and through sending trade delegations to each other’s country.

FPCCI Regional Chairman and Vice President Manzoor ul Haq Malik said Pakistan and Iran are the two biggest Islamic countries in the region, and hence have a lot of responsibilities.

Both countries can work together for a better future not only for the better future of their respective nations, but also for the entire region, he said. He added Pakistan and Iran should work for swift visa policy by upraising White Card Sticker Policy as a member of ECO CCI.