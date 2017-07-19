GE and Sapphire join hands

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): GE Renewable Energy and Sapphire Wind Power Co Limited (SWPCL) recently joined forces for a first-of-its-kind initiative, installing an emergency medical center within the premises of Sapphire Wind Farm, Jhimpir, a village in Thatta district. Jhimpir falls in the Gharo-Keti Bandar Wind Corridor, which has a potential to generate up to 50,000MW of electricity, per the Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB). The Jhimpir corridor is in the south-eastern part of Pakistan between Hyderabad and Karachi, and approximately 95 km inland from the coast in a semi-desert area, which makes access to necessary medical care for inhabitants of the region laborious to access. This joint effort aims to bring fundamental medical emergency services to the community in a timely manner. In addition, this commitment of $100,000 will create awareness around EHS, and serve the wider community, in terms of emergency and temporary care.

Political noise still risk for local currency

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Though currency markets are so far stable, yet lack of clarity on politics can affect the rupee-US dollar parity, experts said. They added that IMF in its recent country report has also forecasted Pakistan’s current account deficit (CAD) at $10-15 billion annually for the next five years, funding for which will pose challenges. The Supreme Court on April 20 gave the task of proving graft allegations against the PM’s family to a JIT. The JIT submitted its final report to Supreme Court on Jul 10th 2017. Since then, the political noise in the country has increased. There have been demands of Prime Minister’s resignation by various sections of society including opposition parties, lawyers, journalist etc. On the other hand, the ruling Sharif family has completely rejected the report and has submitted its objections on JIT report in the SC citing that evidence/arguments in the report are not conclusive. The local equity market on the back of above political uncertainty has come off by 5% during the current month of July and down 16% from peak seen on May 24, 2017.

This is one of the steepest falls in last 12 years.

Turkish firm to develop two solar power plants in Pakistan

ANKARA (NNI): Turkey’s Zorlu Energy Electricity Generation Company announced on Tuesday that they have received approval for building two solar power plants in Pakistan, the Turkish media reported. The development came after the necessary pre-licenses were provided to the company. The power plants will each have a 100 megawatts capacity and will be developed through the subsidiaries of Zorlu Energy, Zorlu Sun Power Limited and Zorlu Renewable Pakistan Limited. The agreement was signed between Punjab government and Zorlu Energy in February this year however; the completion date is still to be announced. In January, Zorlu and Pakistan agreed to a 100-megawatt solar project, Quaid-e-Azam. The company previously announced plans to finish its first 100-megawatt Quaid-e-Azam solar project within the year. The latest 200MW project will mount up the solar capacity in Pakistan to 300 megawatts.

KPOGCL striving to attract investment in its exploration blocks

ISLAMABAD (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Oil and Gas Company Ltd (KPOGCL) is striving to attract investment for its exploration blocks located in different potential areas of the province. According to a press release of the company issued here Tuesday, a spokesman of KPOGCL said the company was inviting the heads and delegations of Exploration and Production (E&P) Companies operating in Pakistan to brief them about the hydrocarbon potential in KP province. He said the province has great oil and gas reserves and its huge deposits have been discovered in southern belt of the province, including district Kohat and Karak. "Khyber Pakhtunkhawa has opened up new avenues of economic development in the province through the exploration of its indigenous oil and gas reserves," he said, adding that due to the enabling environment created by the government through KPOGCL, the province has become the largest oil producer province in the country.

The spokesman said currently the company was producing more than 50 percent of national crude oil, 380 million cubic feet of gas and 350 tons of LPG per day. "KP holds promise for new exciting discoveries, particularly in Kohat Basin which has become main area of focus after successful discoveries by OGDCL and MOL. Most of the area of KP is still lying unexplored and therefore, there is potential of future hydrocarbon prospects in the province," he added.

According to an estimate, he said, the province has natural gas recoverable reserves of some 9 trillion cubic feet (TCF) and oil reserves exceeding 500 million barrels.