Pakistan Stocks Exchanged (PSX) rallied by 1,113 points (2.5%) and closed at 45,636 points with buying seen across all major sectors and sideboard items as well. The market was spurred by anecdotal reports suggesting that a petition seeking disqualification of Punjab Chief Minister was also dismissed, said analyst at Topline Securities. Top point contributors to the index were UBL (+3.4%), LUCK (+3.4%), OGDC (+3.4%), ENGRO (+3.3%), HUBC (+2.8%), PPL (+2.8%), SNGP (+4.9%), MCB (+2.3%), DAWH (+4.1%) & HBL (+0.9%); adding 495 points. While only 8 stocks closed lower eroding 13 points. On the sector front, banks added 228 points, cements 149 points, E&Ps 145 points, fertilizer 142 points; while chemical shed 2 points.