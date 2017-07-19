LAHORE - SECP has approved appointment of Aftab Ahmed Diwan as the chief executive officer of the Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC) as per the recommendations of the Board of Directors of CDC. The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) approved this appointment under section 50(7) of the Securities Act, 2015 read with regulation 10(3) of the Central Depositories (Licensing and Operations) Regulations, 2016 (the "Regulations").

Diwan joined CDC in 1999 as the Head of Operations and was serving as the Chief Operating Officer since 2004. Since January this year, after the sudden demise of late Muhammad Hanif Jakhura, Diwan was delegated the responsibility of CEO of CDC by the Board of Directors of CDC, under Companies Ordinance 1984.