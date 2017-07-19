KARACHI - Pakistan Stocks Exchanged (PSX) rallied by 1,113 points (2.5%) and closed at 45,636 points with buying seen across all major sectors and sideboard items as well.

The market was spurred by anecdotal reports suggesting that a petition seeking disqualification of Punjab Chief Minister was also dismissed, said analyst at Topline Securities.

Top point contributors to the index were UBL (+3.4%), LUCK (+3.4%), OGDC (+3.4%), ENGRO (+3.3%), HUBC (+2.8%), PPL (+2.8%), SNGP (+4.9%), MCB (+2.3%), DAWH (+4.1%) & HBL (+0.9%); adding 495 points. While only 8 stocks closed lower eroding 13 points. On the sector front, banks added 228 points, cements 149 points, E&Ps 145 points, fertilizer 142 points; while chemical shed 2 points.

SSGC (+3.85%) from the gas utilities gained to close in the green zone on back of the news that SSGC is set to complete the 24-inch diameter gas pipeline from Shikarpur to Jacobabad in Sindh by the end of next month. After weeks of speculation and volatility in the market resulting from events on the political front, market has reached to attractive levels. Many stocks offered at rates lower than their intrinsic values have encouraged investors into stock accumulation, observed analyst at JS Global.

Higher global crude prices, foreign inflows and speculations ahead of financial results played a catalyst role in bullish close, market participants said.

Participation improved from yesterday’s drought; volumes rose 110% to 158m shares, while traded value rose 115% to Rs9b/$85.4m.

TRG from the technology sector led the volumes with 11 million shares being traded during the day.