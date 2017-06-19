LAHORE/islamabad - All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) has decided to keep all the mills shut next week in protest, as the government is not providing the incentives that were promised to the industrialists.

APTMA Chairman Aamir Fiaz expressed his views in a press conference and said the trade deficit has reached the highest level in country’s history due to poor policies of the government and continuous increase in production costs. Gohar Ejaz, Aptma Vice Chairman Ali Pervez and Aptma Punjab Chairman Syed Ali Ahsan were also present along with him.

The Aptma chairman said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is not fulfilling the promises that were made with the industrialists. He said the volume of export was more than $25 billion in 2013 when the incumbent government took charge, but now it has reduced to less than $20 billion.

Fiaz said that PM Nawaz had promised to pay funds worth Rs180 billion, but Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has allocated only Rs4 billion in the budget for fiscal year 2017-18. He said the industrialists are being asked to increase the exports without giving them the incentives.

He further added that it was made clear in the previous year that the trade deficit would cross $30 billion, but the government did nothing expect taking loans that the nation will pay with interest. He said progress cannot be made without increasing exports, and exports cannot be increased just by announcements.

The Aptma chairman demanded that the government should act upon the policy that it had announced. He said Rs200 billion of export industry have been held by the government, and industry will not run until they are paid. He said Dar, like every year, promised to pay the funds, but did not do it. After the press conference, a protest was raised outside the Aptma House, and slogans were raised to get the demands fulfilled by setting fabric and thread on fire.

Aptma to shift head office to capital to pressurise govt

Staff reporter adds: All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) has decided to shift its head office to Islamabad to exert more pressure on government to meet its demands.

According to the Aptma officials, the shifting will be completed in short span of time. The association is also planning to go on protest after Eid to pressurise the government to implement the Rs180 billion export growth package announced in January 2017.

Pakistan’s textile exports fell 0.92 percent on year-on-year basis to $10.29 billion in the first 10 months (July-April) of the current financial year. Addressing demands of the sector, the government has increased turnover tax from 1 percent to 1.25 percent in the federal budget for 2017-18. But, Aptma is asking for more – a lot more from what government is providing. It wants to implement all promises government made during last couple of years.

One of the major demands is abolishing government’s policy of withholding sales tax refund claims of exporters as the delay is deadly for the millers who take loans from bank on high markups. According to the association’s official, Yasin Siddique, the government has to clear the tax refunds worth around Rs300 billion. The millers has pointed out that Pakistan’s trade deficit was swelling to $32 billion with imports rising to $52 billion compared to exports of less than $20 billion in the current financial year.

It is worth mentioning that the millers are pointing out that none of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects was export-specific, which should be a cause for concern because Pakistan’s imports were rising while exports were on the wane. Many believe CPEC will have a negative impact on the country’s local industry and especially textiles.

With CPEC the cost of foreign exporters will fall further and they would sell their product at cheaper price, while the Pakistani products would remain costlier due to higher cost of doing business. According to officials, due to high prices of electricity Pakistani products are already costlier in the international market.

The war between government and textile millers is not new, the government side declares textile millers a ‘mafia’, who did not pay their taxes, while millers allege government of making unfriendly policies for the ‘vested interest’.