RAWALPINDI - Pakistan's ambassadors to Mexico and Uzbekistan on Sunday urged businessmen to enhance trade with Mexico and Central Asian countries, including Mexico. Addressing traders here at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Ambassador-designate to Mexico Tasawar Khan said Pakistan and Mexico had the potential to enhance trade volume and for the purpose they should facilitate regular interactions in private sectors.

Tasawar said Mexico had 135 million population and Pakistani traders could tap in the growing business opportunities there. Food processing, pharmaceutical, automobiles, textile and agriculture were promising sectors for mutual cooperation between the two countries. Ambassador-designate to Uzbekistan Dr Irfan Yousaf Shamsi, who also spoke on the occasion, urged traders to explore business opportunities in Central Asian countries. He said Pakistan and Uzbekistan, the two Islamic countries, were enjoying cordial and friendly relations. The governments of both the countries agreed to enhance bilateral trade volume to $300 million during next five years, he added.

RCCI President Raja Amer Iqbal said bilateral trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan was relatively low. The volume of trade between the two countries was over $26 million.