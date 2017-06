PESHAWAR - Work on construction of Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) in Dera Ismail Khan will be started this year. According to state run Radio report, the project will be completed at a cost of Rs120 billion. 65 percent of this amount will be provided by the federal government. On completion, the canal will bring 286,000 acres of barren land under cultivation in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank districts.