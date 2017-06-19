Ideas launches consumer promotion

LAHORE (PR): To celebrate the festive spirit of Eid with its family, Ideas has launched a consumer promotion titled ‘Happy Eid’ offer that gives its customers a voucher based on the total sum spent on shopping this Eid. The promotion is instantly redeemable and serves as an incentive to the customers to purchase more on various category items available at the stores.

As the festive season approaches, customers get eager for a shopping extravaganza. Ideas is making the occasion more delightful for its customers with this promotion. The offer includes guaranteed rewards or as we call it Eidi, on specified spending amounts with a quality shopping experience. The Eid voucheris an additional delight for buyers as the key message behind the promotion is giving extra happiness to their devoted customers. Ideas invites people to celebrate Eid with them. Being one of the leading fashion retail brands, Ideas is keen on building brand loyalty in the fashion market by offering more incentives to the customers. People can avail this offer at any Ideas and Gul Ahmed store from 11th Ramazan until chand raat.