ISLAMABAD - The completion of Right Bank Outfall Drain (RBOD) projects hit another snag as after the failure of federal and Sindh government to resolve the funding issue, the planning ministry has allowed the re-appropriation of the amount of Rs4.8 billion earmarked for RBOD-I, II and III to other projects.

During the fiscal 2016-17, Rs4.8 billion were allocated for the RBOD-I, II and III projects but due to dispute between the federal and Sindh government not a single penny was utilised therefore the Ministry of Planning has authorised the re-appropriations of the entire amount to other past moving projects, official sources told The Nation here on Sunday.

Similarly, Rs50 million allocated for the Strengthening the Technical Capacity of office of Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Water was also re-appropriated to other projects. According to the notification of the Ministry of Planning Development and Reforms, available with the scribe, the ministry has agreed to the request of the Ministry of Water and Power for the re-appropriation of funds from four slow projects to five fast projects.

The Ministry of Water and Power has requested fund transfer, the allocated amount in PSDP 2016-17, Rs1300 million from RBOD-III, Rs2000 million rfRBOD-II, Rs1500 million from RBOD-I and Rs50 million from the Strengthening the Technical Capacity of office of Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Water to pay the pending liabilities of other five projects. It was requested to re-appropriate Rs4850 million to other projects which includes Rs600 million for the construction of Basool Dam Tehsil Ormara District Gwadar, Rs2200 million to Kachhi Canal Project (Phase-I) Dera Bugti Nasirabad 2nd Revised, Rs800 million to the Linining of Distributaries and Minors in Sindh, Rs50 million to the Rehabilitation of Irrigation System in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Rs1200 million to the project of Remedial Measures to Control Water logging due to Muzaffargarh and TP Link Canal, Jot Addu, District Muzaffargarh.

Despite the directives of the Supreme Court for early resolution of issue both the federal government and Sindh government has failed to resolve the funding issue of RBOD-II project. “I think neither the federal nor the Sindh government is taking the Supreme Court directive seriously,” the source said. The government of Sindh has earlier committed to provide its share of Rs14 billion for completion of flood protection works as part of RBOD-II project to ensure that work done on the project with federal government funding is not affected during the flood season. However, later the province was backed out from its commitment and now even not ready to come to negotiating table, the source said.

As far the fund utilisation for RBOD-II is concerned it is all because of the Sindh government non seriousness about the resolution of the issue. The Sindh government is showing stubbornness towards the resolution of the issue and not even attending the meeting convened by the federal government in this regard, the source said. However, as far the RBOD-I and RBOD-III are concerned it is because of the federal government as they have stopped work on the RBOD-I and III. About 90 percent work on both RBOD-I and III was completed three years ago but since the work had been stopped therefore no money can be spend. Work on RBOD-I and III was stalled till the completion of RBOD-II, the source said. The completion deadline of the Right Bank Outfall Drain-I, II and III (RBOD-I-II-III) project was increased for fourth time to 2019. An amount of Rs26713 million will be spent on all the three projects of RBOD till 2019.

Giving the details, the official said that currently there are three projects in the implementation stage for carrying Balochistan and Sindh Disposal into sea. The first leg of the project is RBOD-III which will carry Balochistan and Sindh Effluent Disposal. The project is located in Nasirabad, Jaffarabad districts of Baluchistan and Kambar-Shahdad Kot district of Sindh. The Project was initiated in 2003 and missed several completion deadlines, however now the government has fixed 2019 a new date of completion.

The second leg is RBOD-I located in Nara desert, district Ghotki and Sukkur Sindh which will be used for the disposal of effluent from the Right Bank Sukkur and Guddu Barrage commands area in Sindh. The project was initiated in 1994 and missed several completion deadlines, however now the government has fixed 2019 a new date of completion.

Similarly, RBOD-II drain will be connected to RBOD-I at Sehwan and will carry the effluent direct to sea at Gharo. The project of 273 Kilometer long RBOD-II was initiated in 2001 and the estimated cost Rs14 billion, the project was supposed to be completed in 2006 however it was delayed. To carry Balochistan’s wastewater, RBOD-II capacity was revised to 3,525 cusec from 2,271 cusec. The estimated cost was also upward revised to Rs29 billion in 2005 and the completion target was extended to 2008 and then 2014. Now once again the cost was upward revised to Rs61.985 billion and the completion target was transferred to 2019.

The RBOD-II project is located in Jamshoro and Thatta Districts of Sindh and is being considered vital for rehabilitation of Manchar, Asia’s largest fresh water lake, which receives contaminated water of the RBOD-I.

It is feared that if the RBOD-II project is not completed on time, the flora and fauna of Manchar Lake will completely be wiped out. The Supreme Court has initiated suo motu proceedings regarding the growing level of contamination in Manchar Lake and the deprivation of the livelihood of the fishermen. Supreme Court, in a suo motu case concerning Manchar lake contamination due to effluents from the RBOD, has directed the federal and provincial governments “to interact on the issue of completing the RBOD project to protect Manchar Lake from contamination, warning that the court could summon the prime minister and the chief minister if the issue was not resolved.”