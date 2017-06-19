Experts highlight importance of tunnel cultivation

FAISALABAD (APP): The agriculture experts on Sunday advised farmers that they could mitigate their financial problems by adopting tunnel technology to grow off-season vegetables. A spokesman for the agricultural department told APP that tunnel technology had been adopted by progressive farmers and they could earning much money with tunnel cultivation. He said it was impossible for growers to grow summer vegetables like cucumber, tomato, sweet chillies, green chillies, pumpkin, sponge gourd, bitter gourd, vegetable marrow, red gourd, brinjal, water melon, musk melon during the winter. However, summer vegetables can be grown easily and successfully in low, walk-in and high tunnels. He said the tunnel grown vegetables were covered by green fiber sheets to protect these vegetables from severe cold and frost during the winter. With the intensive care, farmers can get early production of the summer vegetables and earn more income than seasonal vegetables.

LCCI greets Ashfaq for getting best CEO award

LAHORE (APP): Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Abdul Basit has congratulated Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq and Chenone for getting the best CEO award. The LCCI chief said Punjab Governor Muhammad Rafique Rajwana gave away this award to Mian Kashif which reflected the best qualities of the recipient. He said business community was proud of him for setting good examples for future business generation, adding that the way Pak furniture sector was being promoted and projected globally and nationwide was unprecedented to introduce the handmade best quality wood Furnitures. Basit said that Pakistan Furniture Council under his leadership had so far successfully organised seven mega three-day exhibitions. He hoped that forthcoming self sponsored 8th mega event of three-day "Pakistan Interiors" from July 7 at Expo Centre Karachi will provide another ample opportunities to local and foreign exhibitors to display their products.

More than Rs7,570m Zakat fund

disbursed in FY2016-17

ISLAMABAD (APP): A total amount of Rs7,570.910m Zakat fund has been distributed in bulk amongst the provinces and other administrative areas during fiscal year FY2016-17. Among the total amount, Rs4,038.687m was given to Punjab while Rs1,669.408m to Sindh, Rs973.059 to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Rs359.792m to Balochistan, Economic Survey 2016-17 reported. Besides that Rs186.230m have been provided to Islamabad Capital Territory, Rs98.414m to Gilgit-Baltistan and Rs245.320m to Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). Under the 18th Constitutional Amendment, the subject of Zakat has been devolved to the provinces/federal Areas. Zakat plays an important role in poverty alleviation. These funds are utilised for assistance to the needy, indigent, poor, orphans, widows, handicapped and disabled. Such poor segments of society are provided Zakat funds either directly through respective local Zakat Committee or indirectly through institutions ie educational, vocational, social institutions and hospitals.

Irsa releases 340,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD (APP): Indus River System Authority (Irsa) on Sunday released 340,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 324,800 cusecs. According to the data released by Irsa, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1442.22 feet, which was 62.22 feet higher than its dead level 1380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 158,200 cusecs while outflow 183,400 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1182.15 feet, which was 142.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 54,200 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs, respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 217,200, 171,100 and 50,300 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 56,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 22,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.