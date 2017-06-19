Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif says agricultural sector is of paramount importance for the country's economy as well as for prosperity of farmers, reported Radio Pakistan.

He stated this while talking to a delegation of the PML-N in Lahore.

The chief minister said over 140 billion rupees have been allocated in the new budget for agriculture, irrigation, livestock, forests, fisheries and food.

Shahbaz Sharif said setting up Punjab Agriculture, Food and Drug Authority aims to provide quality medicines and food to people.

He said all possible resources for promotion of agriculture sector is being utilized. He emphasized to modernize the agricultural sector to make farmers well-off.

The Chief Minister said the government has also given Special Kisaan Package worth billions of rupees for the development of agriculture.