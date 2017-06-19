LAHORE - The outgoing week witnessed another spell of profit-taking ahead of political bout between Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the Joint Investigations Team (JIT). Clouds of political uncertainty deterred investors from taking fresh positions in equities. Moreover, after a week of strong foreign portfolio inflows of $14.1 million, foreigners chose to stay on the sidelines during the outgoing weak with net selling of $9.5 million. Local institutional investors also continued to offload position with net selling of $10.0 million. Key losers during the week included Oil & Gas (down 10.1pc WoW), Gas utilities (-8.5pc WoW), construction and materials (down 5.1pc WoW), whereas one of the key gainers during the week was the tobacco sector.

Experts said that clouds of political uncertainty shrouded the index during the week, dragging it down by a massive 5.4pc WoW or 2,668 points, to close at 46,859 points. The week started with news of summon being received by the premier from the Joint Investigation Team probing Panama case, creating chaos in the market to take it down by highest ever decline of 1,855 points in a trading session. Nevertheless, volumes remained upbeat as evident by a decent 7pc increase in ADTO to 255m shares. On the other hand, ADTV reduced 8pc to $103m as investors shy away from blue chips. Almost all sectors posted negative returns during the week apart from a few illiquid sectors (Tobacco, etc). Interestingly, Food Producers declined by a meager 1pc during the week as compared to hefty decline of 10pc and 8pc in Oil & Gas and Industrial Metals & Mining, respectively. Foreigners offloaded scrips worth $9.5m during the week. Most of the selling was concentrated in Oil & Gas and Power sectors which witnessed net sell of $5.9m and $2.9m, respectively. Whereas buying was concentrated in Cement and Commercial Bank sectors which witnessed net buy of 1.8m and 0.5m, respectively.

During the week, PAMA reported auto sales numbers for May 2017 wherein sales were reported at 20,720 units, up 13pc YoY, taking cumulative 11MFY17 auto sales to 197,656 units, down 2pc YoY. Other important data points released during the week were remittances and trade data. Trade deficit for the month of May 2017 was recorded at 3.47b, up 61pc YoY, whereas cumulative 11MFY17 trade deficit clocked in at 30b, up 42pc YoY. Furthermore, remittances received during May 2017 were recorded at 1.87b, taking cumulative 11MFY17 remittances to $17.8b, down 2.1pc YoY.

In the near term, fate of the current government in light of JIT’s findings and subsequent court decision is likely to dominate market sentiment; where early decision of the court on Panama case would likely be welcomed by the market, in our view. Furthermore, last week’s correction has significantly opened up valuations and this could act as a catalyst for the market particularly retail investors, once political dust settles.

Morgan Stanley Composite Index (MSCI) in its Semi-Annual Index Review announced Pakistan’s entry into MSCI Emerging Markets (EM) index with Pro Forma weight of 0.10pc in the index. There are 6 stocks that are part of MSCI EM Index including one large cap. Oil & Gas Development Company (OGDC), and five mid-caps; Habib Bank (HBL), United Bank (UBL), Lucky Cement (LUCK), MCB Bank (MCB), and Engro Corporation (ENGRO). The simulated MSCI Pakistan Investible Market Index (IMI) has a total of 33 stocks. Amongst 6 MSCI EM stocks, highest weight will be of HBL (based on free-float market cap.), followed by UBL, LUCK, ENGRO, OGDC and MCB.

To recall, Pakistan remained in MSCI EM Index during 1994-2007. However, Karachi Stock Exchange's temporary closure in 2008 due to a liquidity crunch amid the global financial crisis forced MSCI to drop the country from MSCI EM index. In May 2009, Pakistan was shifted from standalone to Frontier Markets (FM) Index. Pakistan showed significant improvement during last few years and met all quantitative and qualitative criteria for up-gradation to MSCI EM including size and liquidity. Based on this, on Jun 14, 2016, MSCI announced to reclassify Pakistan from FM to EM coinciding with the May 2017 Semi-Annual Index Review. In Asian FM, Pakistan was part of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Vietnam. Now in Asian EM, Pakistan will be part of 8 other countries like China, Korea, Taiwan, India and Malaysia etc.

OUR STAFF REPORTER