ISLAMABAD - The government has released over Rs2,829 million for the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) till date against the total allocation of Rs4,251 million for the fiscal year 2016-17.

According to official data, Rs415.8 million have been released for acquisition of four drilling rigs with accessories for the Geological Survey of Pakistan. While, funds amounting to Rs131.6 million have been provided for appraisal of newly discovered coal resources of Badin Coal Field and its adjoining areas of Southern Sindh. Moreover, Rs20 million have been released to explore and evaluate metallic minerals in Bela and Uthal areas, district Lasbella of Balochistan.

The government provided Rs11.3 million for exploration of tertiary coal in the Central Salt Range, Punjab, besides releasing over Rs2,059 million funds for supply of gas to various villages and localities. An amount of Rs332.2 million have been given for provision of sui gas to three localities of District Mansehra, Rs656.7 million for various villages of district Thatta and Sajawal, Rs170.6 million for various villages of district Sheikhupura, Rs532.7 million villages of Hafizabad, Rs369 for District Okara villages, Rs163.8 million for district Mardan and Rs25.6 million for villages of district Attock. Whereas, no funds could be released against Rs1,413 million allocation made for provision of gas to various localities of districts Sargodha, Sialkot and Kahuta.





