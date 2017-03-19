UBL inaugurates Pakistan’s first digital branch

KARACHI (PR): UBL, Pakistan’s Best Bank 2016, has launched Pakistan’s first Digital Branch. This pilot branch is located at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA-City Campus), Karachi. True to its Progressive and Innovative brand attributes, UBL is the first commercial bank in Pakistan to provide its customers with state-of-the-art facilities enclosed within a cutting-edge modern design.

A completely automated facility, the Digital Branch runs without the physical presence of any bank staff. Although a pilot branch in its current form, the Digital Branch is able to provide a host of services that include account opening, as well as service elements such as cash deposits and withdrawals,

Inter Bank Fund Transfers, instant debit card issuance andreplacement card requests.

Mediatrack bags 'Brand of the year award 2016'

KARACHI (PR): Mediatrack is well-known name in the Media monitoring and media research world, recently received the 'Brand of the year award 2016' - a professional award in media monitoring and research category. The award was received by Azizul haq Rao from Senate chairman Raza Rubbani.

Greenstar collaborates with SAFOG

LAHORE (PR): Greenstar Social Marketing (Greenstar), an independent network member of Population Services International, collaborated with South Asian Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (SAFOG) for the 11th SAFOG Conference.

The theme for the three-day conference, taking place in Lahore, is ‘Improving Women’s Health – Old Problems, New Remedies.’ On behalf of Greenstar, Professor Sir Sabaratnum Arulkumaran, former president of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and the International Federation of Gynaecology and Obstetrics, and president-elect of the British Medical Association hosted the plenary session on ‘South Asia’s run to improve contraceptive prevalence rate’.

Comsats holds seminar on women entrepreneurship

LAHORE (PR): CIIT has organised a seminar on “Pre-budget Policy Formation for Women Entrepreneurs”.

The objective of the seminar was to formulate policy recommendations for the upcoming budget with special emphasis on women entrepreneurship. CIIT Director Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas delivered welcome address to delegates from public-sector organisations, academia, USAID, Women Chamber of Commerce, Industrial zones and universities.

Ahmad Farooq, Director PSIC, Syed Mohsin, CEO, PEZDMC, Farah Arif, Dr Shabnam, Dr Syed Hassan Raza, Hazima bukhari, Inamul Haq, Nabila Farhan and Dr Abdul Sattar Abbasi were the speakers on the occasion. The speakers emphasized the need for allocation of budget towards health, education and taxation policies for the betterment of making women entrepeurship. It was also recommended that women should be given equal opportunities in new industrial estates which are going to be set-up with reference to CPEC.