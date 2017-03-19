SIALKOT:- Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Zubair Tufail has said that all efforts would be utilised for arranging national and international trade and industrial exhibitions in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP). Addressing an important meeting of Sialkot-based exporters here on Saturday, he said that the traders’ representative bodies were fully aware of the problems faced by the country's businessmen and were making all-out efforts to resolve these issues.–APP

He said that the FPCCI was also striving for increasing the number of national and international exhibitions with enhanced quota for the Sialkot exporters.