ISLAMABAD - A Chinese delegation of Qingdao City led by Wang Zhaoming, Vice General Manager, Zhongzhi Architectural Decoration Co., Limited visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Thursday to explore opportunities of joint ventures and business partnerships in the field of construction, building materials and real estate sector with Pakistani counterparts.

Speaking at the occasion, Wang Zhaoming said that they have come to Pakistan in pursuits of the objectives of China’s One Belt One Road project. He said Chinese delegation has already visited Lahore and observed good potential for Chinese investors in Pakistan’s building material, electronics and textiles sectors. He said Chinese entrepreneurs were looking for serious partners in Pakistan to enter into JVs in building material, construction, real estate and other sectors for further strengthening bilateral cooperation between China and Pakistan. He also invited ICCI delegation to visit Qingdao to explore business opportunities. The delegation was representing real estate and construction sectors.

President ICCI, Khalid Iqbal Malik, in his welcome address, said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project has opened new horizons of long term cooperation between China and Pakistan. He stressed that Chinese investors should explore maximum joint ventures with Pakistani counterparts in CPEC projects. He said many sectors of Pakistan’s economy including real estate, construction, building materials, energy and infrastructure development offered lucrative investment opportunities to foreign investors and urged that Chinese investors should bring technology and machinery to Pakistan to set up industrial units.

Senior Vice President ICCI, Khalid Malik welcomed the Chinese delegation to ICCI and hoped that their visit would lead to materialization of some good business deals between private sectors of both countries.