Future Trust partners with USAID to address development challenges

LAHORE (PR): Future Trust and USAID have signed a memorandum of understanding to address development challenges in Pakistan. Both partners seek to provide collective opportunities and support to people of Pakistan through their ongoing and upcoming projects on science, technology and innovation for promoting youth employment and entrepreneurship. Furthermore, the partnership intends to foster linkages with US institutions for innovation & technology transfers. Speaking at the occasion, Ali Raza Siddiqui, Chairman Future Trust, said “Our partnership with USAID will provide a great opportunity to the youth of Pakistan in acquiring progressive education and career guidance”.

John Groarke, Mission Director USAID Pakistan, said “Through this partnership, both the partners are coming togetherwith the shared goal of empowering Pakistan by promoting technology and innovation for advancing employment and entrepreneurship for the youth of Pakistan.”

WWF certifies JS Bank

KARACHI (PR): JS Bank became the first commercial bank in Pakistan to be certified by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF Pakistan) for their Green Office Initiative. The aim of this Initiative is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to decrease the ecological footprint at the workplace through various initiatives such as reducing electricity consumption and paper waste. As a part of the certification process, WWF undertook a comprehensive audit using stringent guidelines to check all the processes and procedures adopted by JS Bank for energy conversation & waste management at its head office. The Bank successfully met all the requirements set by WWF and was then declared as being Green Office certified. JS Bank has always strived to benefit the country and its citizens through various green initiatives leading to an environmentally sustainable planet from converting more than 100 of its branches to solar energy to supporting tree plantations.

This and many more environmental and social activities are done along with many other philanthropic activities through its charitable arm, Mahvash& Jahangir Siddiqui Foundation (MJSF). Coca-Cola’s commitment to education

LAHORE (PR): For The Coca-Cola Company, education is one of the keys to socio-economic development, and Coca-Cola Pakistan is dedicated to creating, building and encouraging educational programs for students of all ages in the country.

These programs focus on building educational infrastructure, mentoring, school drop-out prevention, reading and literacy, scholarships, business-education partnerships, and other local educational needs.

“The strength and sustainability of our brand is reflected in our social license to operate, which we must earn daily by fulfilling our promises to our associates, customers, stakeholders and communities,” says Rizwan U. Khan, General Manager, Coca-Cola Pakistan.

Support to education in Pakistan by Coca-Cola extends from primary school level to university level. Most recently, The Coca-Cola Company partnered with The Citizens Foundation (TCF) to build and support a primary school in Muzaffargarh, a less developed region of the country. The school was constructed, using The Coca-Cola funds, by TCF, a leading education-sector NGO of Pakistan which operates over 750 schools throughout Pakistan. TCF will be responsible for the school's operation with The Coca-Cola Company continuing to bear the operational costs for the next 5 years.

In line with the success of collaboration between Coca-Cola and TCF in Muzaffargarh, a second primary campus has been constructed in the district of Kasur, near Lahore with student capacity of more than 200.The campus has received a grant of $150,000 by The Coca-Cola Foundation.

In 2005, Coca-Cola Pakistan responded to the government's 'Adopt-a-School' program, by adopting five government-owned and operated primary and secondary schools. In addition to this, The Coca-Cola Company has set-up an endowment fund (courtesy of The Coca-Cola Foundation) at Pakistan's leading institution of higher education, the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS). The income from the endowment fund is being used to cover the entire educational expenses for 10 students for a four year undergraduate degree program at LUMS School of Science & Engineering. On an ongoing basis, Coca-Cola Pakistan also supports another education-sector NGO, The CARE Foundation, for providing free education to the underprivileged children of Punjab province.

