KARACHI - Exhibitors have negotiated the orders worth over Rs100 million for power solutions at the 15th International Exhibition for the Energy Industry, POGEE-2017, which concluded here on Thursday. The exhibitors from over two dozens countries have shown their satisfaction and hoped for a bigger business in future.

Chinese manufacturers were the busiest dealers on the penultimate day of the three day extravaganza as they offered cheaper technology in wind and solar power sector. Most number of trade inquiries and orders were negotiated in solar power sector besides supply of power components.

Majority of the foreign exhibitors from China, Germany, Italy, Canada, Denmark, Egypt, France, Hong Kong, Switzerland, Poland, Japan, Pakistan, Singapore, USA, Australia, South Korea, U.K, Japan, Slovakia, Belgium, Malaysia, U.S.A, Spain, Poland, Taiwan, Thailand, Sweden and Netherlands have displayed their state-of-the-art power tools and components.

Chief Organizer, Aamer Khanzada said that majority of the orders were for energy conservation and cheaper resources of power generation through B2B meetings.

The exhibition has provided an opportunity to bring together the international business professionals and the leading local industry players to exchange their technical and business expertise in a highly focused B2B environment to acquaint the local industry with the latest developments in the world-wide oil gas and energy sector.

POGEE-2017 featureda highly focused conference program that was aimed at bringing in South Asia particularly Pakistan’s energy industry into the limelight. The jurists have declared Sui Southern Gas Company’s stall as the best and most attractive stall in the exhibition.

Ceremony of awards distribution has also been held at the Convention Center of Karachi Expo Center wherein power and gas sector’s most progressive companies were given awards in various fields by the jury of Energy Review magazine.