LAHORE - As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, PIA arranged a visit of a group of terminally ill children from Make a Wish Foundation Pakistan to Lahore city. These Children flew on a PIA flight from Karachi to Lahore and were welcomed and greeted by PIA Officials at Karachi and Lahore Airports. The group was accompanied by PIA and Make Wish Foundation officials during their tour of Lahore City.

The group of children desired to tour different areas in Lahore and among them one child Basit Ali wanted to be a pilot. His wish was also honored by dressing him in a PIA Pilot’s uniform. The children visited Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore Fort, Badshahi Masjid, Allama Iqbal’s tomb among other places in Lahore.