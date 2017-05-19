In order to facilitate the stakeholders including Authorized Dealers (Banks), exporters, importers, travel agents, carriers, etc. the State Bank of Pakistan keeps on issuing updated Foreign Exchange Manual from time to time. Last such version of the Manual was issued in May, 2016.

Since issuance of the updated Foreign Exchange Manual in 2016, several changes/amendments in the foreign exchange regulations have been made. Although the FE Circulars, Circular Letters, Notifications, etc through which these changes/amendments were made have been posted at the State Bank’s website, the same have been incorporated in the Foreign Exchange Manual so that the stakeholders can find the regulations/instructions in consolidated form in a single document.

Accordingly, the Foreign Exchange Manual-2017 stands updated up to April 30, 2017 and has been placed at the State Bank’s website for reference of the stakeholders.

State Bank expects that the use of updated Manual by the stakeholders would enable them to comply with the existing rules and regulations governing foreign exchange business.