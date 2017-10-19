Bahria Enclave Islamabad Zoo gaining popularity

ISLAMABAD (PR): Bahria Enclave Islamabad Zoo, due to its picturesque settings and modern outlook is gaining popularity among the residents of not only Bahria Town but the twin cities. Bahria Enclave Zoo is home to some of the best and the rarest breeds of animals and birds in a perfectly healthy and peaceful environment.

The Admin Head of the Zoo, Brig Chughtai explained that the zoo is sprawling over an area of 210,300 square feet which houses the largest cat family in one place in Pakistan. The zoo has more than 1,000 breeds of beautiful birds. There are 93 breeds of animals, including monkeys, chimpanzees, bear, Bengal tiger, puma, leopards, African lions, rare white lions, zebra, pony and horses in the zoo. The zoo also has three cubs each of Bengal tigress and puma. The fully trained staff of the zoo takes special care of the animals and birds.

Different zoos in Pakistan spend tens of millions of rupees on purchase of animals and birds which die due to poor hygiene and malnutrition, and Islamabad Zoo is no exception. However, Bahria Enclave Zoo is making a difference by providing its animals an international standard environment under the supervision of properly qualified staff. The happily healthy animals and birds at Bahria Enclave Zoo love their visitors, particularly children. Weekends witness a discernible swell in the number of visitors to this place.

Microsoft, UNDP join hands for youth development

Lahore (PR): Microsoft Pakistan, a global leader in technology and innovation, has recently signed a MoU with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The primary objective of this partnership is to complement each other's efforts to benefit the youth of Pakistan as well as the broader community.

Microsoft has a comprehensive philanthropy programme that pursues social well-being through innovative technologies. It invests generously to improve the quality of an ordinary man’s life. Similarly, UNDP is working with the government of Pakistan, civil society, development partners and the people of Pakistan to help find solutions to persistent development challenges.

Ahmad appointed

chairman of LCCI body

LAHORE (PR): A hospitality graduate from the University of Bournemouth UK, Ahmad Shafiq is an international hospitality educator. He is holding key positions on various international forums and professional associations namely American Hotel & Lodging Association (AH&LA), USA, Confederation of Tourism & Hospitality (CTH) UK, EURHODIP – The Leading Hotel Schools in Europe, Council on Hotels, Restaurants and Institutional Education (CHRIE) USA and World Association of Chefs Societies (WACS) Paris France to name a few.

In his diversified roles, he is playing a vital role in the travel, tourism and hospitality industry in global context. He is also the Secretary General of Chefs’ Association of Pakistan (CAP) and Lahore Restaurant Association (LRA).

JazzCash, Fori Mazdoori enter into partnership

ISLAMABAD (PR): In line with its commitment of sharing blessings with the less privileged, JazzCash has joined hands with ‘Fori Mazdoori’ to empower millions of blue-collared workers through a unique form of digital inclusion.

Under this partnership, blue collared workers who have no access to the internet can now register themselves with Fori Mazdoori by simply visiting a JazzCash agent and filling out all relevant details.

The workers will further be evaluated on the basis of their experience and get registered with Fori Mazdoori by the JazzCash agent after verification and agreeing to the terms and conditions.

This initiative is in line with Jazz’s resolve to eradicate poverty, while also supporting the local start-up environment. JazzCash is enabling Fori Mazdoori to setup walk-in worker registration points at more than 10,000 outlets starting with Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Sialkot.

Workers through this partnership will be able to create their digital profile just by entering their details using JazzCash Mobile Accounts or through any JazzCash retailer.

Minister for collaboration between Punjab, Indonesia

ISLAMABAD (PR): Industries Minister Sheikh Allauddin on Wednesday chaired the committee meeting for exploring potential areas of collaboration between Indonesia and Punjab at Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT).

In the formal discussion, PBIT CEO Jahanzeb Burana highlighted the present options, needs and possibilities in the province. He said that the investment opportunities in Punjab are very optimistic. There is a possible chance to collaborate in the fields of auto parts, rice, surgical instruments, footwear and many other products.

The minister emphasized to plan an exhibition for 2-3 days in Jakarta, Indonesia for Pakistani potential exporters in targeted sectors. He emphasized that this exhibition will help to enhance the exports of Pakistan.

Digital uplift programme for Thari youth

KARACHI (PR): In a bid to align the Thari youth along the modern-day career lines, the Thar Foundation and Saylani Welfare International Trust have signed a partnership contract to train Thari youth in development of apps based on the Google’s Android OS.

The agreement has been signed to include the Thari youth into the software development courses offered by the Trust, a registered charity and an independent non-governmental organisation, through its different offices.

The Thar Foundation, a non-profit organisation working for the welfare of the Tharparkar region, would help the Trust in access to the potential candidates from the region and facilitate in administratively.

In this connection, both the organisations on Wednesday formally signed a memorandum of understanding to start the programme.