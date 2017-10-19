PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Development Working Party (KPDWP), in its meeting held on Wednesday, approved several projects in various sectors including agriculture, health and communication.

The projects were approved in a meeting chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Additional Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash. The meeting was attended by P&D Secretary Shahab Ali Shah and other administrative secretaries. The forum considered 28 projects in different sectors including agriculture, health, information, road and bridges, housing, urban development and other sectors. The forum approved 27 projects with an estimated cost of Rs21.78 billion, while one project was deferred due to inadequate design.

Approved projects in agriculture sector included expansion of purebred buffalo breeding farm in DI Khan and establishment of civil veterinary dispensaries in the province. Approved projects in the health sector included social health protection initiative (phase-II), Strengthening of TB Control Programme (Phase-II) and reconstruction of Women and Children Liaqat Memorial Teaching Hospital, Kohat.

Approved projects in ST&IT sector included IT professional training centres for IT graduates and government employees. Approved project in information sector included establishment of three FM radio stations at Kohat, Swat and Abbottabad, and strengthening of Pakhtunkhwa FM Radio 92.2 at Peshawar.

Approved projects in home sector included building the office of the Implementation Commissioner under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Act 2017, strengthening of police infrastructure in the province and establishment of project management unit for Safe City, Peshawar project. Approved projects in road and bridges sector included construction of Qalandarabad Bypass Road in Abbottabad, construction of internal road in UCs Dagai-Banda Nabi, Pirpiai, Badrashi, Azakhel Bala and Payan in Nowshera (phase-II), design and construction/rehabilitation of roads and street pavements in Kunda Topi, Gar Mergoz, Zarobi Topi, Zaida Kaddi and other areas.

Approved projects in urban development sector included rehabilitation/widening of road from Kurram Bridge to Police Station Sadder through Kohat Chongi, GTS Chowk and Lakki Gate in Bannu, among other projects.