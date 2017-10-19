KARACHI - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 index closed flat at 40,733 points amid see-saw sentiments during the course of the session. While court hearing against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar triggered political uncertainty in the first half, higher than expected result outcome of DGKC amid tax reversal pulled the index from the red, brokers said.

Pakistan equities ended flat as investors remained muddled over the likely impact of additional regulatory duties (RD) on non-essential items by FBR to curb the burgeoning trade deficit – with some calling it a not-so-effective move, said dealer at Topline Securities.

As expected, cements led positive sectoral contribution of 108 points to the index followed by commercial banks added 11 points, insurance 10 points, glass & ceramic 8 points and cable and electrical goods 6 points. On the flip side, laggards remained Fertliser erode 34 points, food and personal care products shed 23 points, power generation & distribution took away 19 points, automobile parts and accessories shed 15 points and engineering eroded 14 points, according to AHL Market Data.

They said average daily volumes ticked lower by 17 percent DoD to 138 million shares, likewise average daily value traded significantly went down by 37 percent DoD to settle at Rs6 billion/$59 million given higher activity in side board items.

Volume leaders during the day were EPCL with 21.3 million shares,

ANL with 8.9 million shares and ASL with 8.8 million shares were in limelight in the session. Scrip-wise top contributors were LUCK added 56 points, MCB 26 points, DGKC 25 points, BAHL 15 points and PPL added 13 points to index gain while scrip’s that posted a negative contribution remained POL shed 25 points, NESTLE shed 23 points, DAWH erode 18 points, HBL 17 points and THAL took away 15 points to the index.