KARACHI - The 17th ITCN Asia 2017, Pakistan’s biggest international exhibition and conference on Information Technology (IT) & Telecommunications, was inaugurated on Monday by Syed Ismail Shah, Chairman PTA. This insightful forum will be carried on till the 21st September, 2017 at Karachi Expo Centre. Participants should carry their business cards with them in order to enter the ITCN Asia 17.

The concurrent events of this year’s insightful forum are; Security Asia, Fire & Safety Asia, Lights & LED Asia and Consumer Electronics Asia. The event promises great enrichment to this dynamic and valuable industry. The 17th ITCN Asia's scope is expected to be greater than all its previous annual events, with numerous new features added to it. It is occupying over 150,000 sq feet of exhibition area, and expects more than 600 international & domestic brands with 150+ foreign delegates and participants from more than 25 countries. Well over 50 startup companies and experts along with 100,000+ visitors are expected to grace the event. It is designed to create major opportunities for business-to-business alliances, leveraging their mutual strengths for capacity-building in this fast-evolving industry.