MULTAN:- Seed cotton (phutti) equivalent to 2.3 million bales has reached ginning factories across Pakistan till September 15, 2017. Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA)

released its first fortnightly report of the cotton season 2016-17 on Monday, putting cotton arrivals at 2,365,555 bales and out of this stock, 2,013,162 bales have undergone the ginning process. Arrivals in Punjab were recorded at 846,238 bales while another 1.5 million or 1,519,317 bales reached ginneries of Sindh province.–APP

The report gives detailed district-wise statistics of cotton arrivals and district Sanghar was on top of the list as ginneries there received 920,000 bales. A total of 445,708 bales were lying with the ginning factories as unsold stock.