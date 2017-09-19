ISLAMABAD - CDWP) will Tuesday (today) consider 29 projects worth billion of rupees including the position paper of ML-I and construction of Malakand Tunnel.

According the CDWP agenda available with The Nation, in energy, the CDWP will consider four projects including 220 kV Punjab University Grid station along with associated transmission line worth Rs 3024 million, 220 kV Zero Point Grid Station at Islamabad of Rs 3806.38 million, up-gradation/extension of NTDC’s Telecommunication and SCADA System (ADB funded) worth Rs 12802 million and establishment of new 132 kV Grid Station Puran, Tehsil Martung, Rs 561.476 million.

In water resource section, there are four projects to be considered by CDWP which include construction of Abato, Daisara and Sanzala Dam Chaman, Killa Abdullah, Rs 300 million, constrution of small dams in Sindh Rs 948.950 million, position paper on establishment of Pakistan Glacier Monitoring Network Rs 892.481 million and Command Area Development Kurram Tangi Dam worth Rs 5091.82 million. In environment, project of scaling-up of glacial lake Outburst Flood Risk Reduction in Northern Pakistan worth Rs 3923.935 million will be considered in the meeting.

In transport and communication section, there are seven projects including design, tendering assistance and construction of Malakand Tunnel project worth Rs 177882.92 million, position paper on ML1 of Rs 858975.2 million, position paper on 4 lane bridge and two lane approach road across River Indus connecting Kallur Kot with D.I Khan and construction of 4 lane bridge across river Indus linking Layyah with Taunsa including 2 lane approach roads and training works etc will be discussed in CDWP.

In information technology, feasibility and system definition study of Pakistan Multi Mission satellite worth Rs 220.012 million will be considered by CDWP.

In physical planning and housing, seven projects will be considered by CDWP which include Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan Rs 521 million, construction of PNRA residential colony at Chasma Rs 480 million, capacity enhancement of CAF Management of Western Border in Balochistan Rs 2167 million etc.

In science and technology, four projects will be considered which include establishment of University of Baltistan Rs 1769.845 million, up-gradation of Bannu University of Science and Technology Laki Marwat campus to full fledge University Rs 1522.569 million, development of infrastructure at Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water and Marine Science Lasbela Uthal Baluchistan Rs 1448.685 million and strengthening of University of Baluchistan Quetta and its campuses.

In health, one project will be considered in the meeting, which is the upgradation of Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital (NORI) Rs 2987.525 million.