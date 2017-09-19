BIPL didn’t receive financial assistance from SBP

KARACHI (PR): BankIslami Pakistan Limited ('BIPL') Monday announced in a statement filed in the stock exchange that it did not receive any financial assistance from State Bank of Pakistan ('SBP') that was either for its benefit or out of line with financial packages given by central banks in Pakistan or abroad. The Bank said that it received Rs. 15 billion against pledge of its own securities to pay off the depositors of the Defunct KASB Bank once moratorium was lifted. Against that, the Bank paid Rs 27 billion to the depositors and the amount received from SBP was also returned on time. In addition to that, the Bank also received Rs. 5 billion long term financial assistance, against pledge of its own assets, to partly cover the loss in capitalization due to acquisition of an entity with negative net worth. This negative net worth was not arrived at by one firm, but by five leading firms of Chartered Accountants working independently. The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of the defunct bank was -4.06% against minimum 10% as disclosed in financial statements prepared by its own management.

Honda Cars organises two free medical camps

LAHORE (PR): As a part of routine CSR activities, Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited arranged two free medical camps recently at Kot Asad Ullah, and Manga Mandi, Multan Road, Lahore respectively. Doctors and paramedical staff was deputed at the camp who provided medical treatment in general health care. Collectively, 1,128 patients were given free medical treatment in two camps.

Honda Atlas Cars is committed to social medical uplift and welfare of under privileged areas. So far, 17 medical camps have been arranged in the surroundings of factory. The camp received positive response and was appreciated by the local community.

NCR Corporation, 1LINK ink contract

KARACHI (PR): NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global leader in omni-channel solutions, and 1LINK (Guarantee) Limited, an interbank payment network service provider in the country, signed a contract for ‘Procurement and Implementation of Payments Application’ solutions to improve agility and responsiveness, enabling 1LINK to very rapidly roll out new products and services.

Under this agreement, NCR Corporation will provide 1LINK with its cutting-edge NCR Authentic, an intelligent transaction processing platform designed for today’s payment business, solution. In addition to the solution, the contract includes implementation and deployment services by NCR Corporation.

This collaboration will empower both the organizations to jointly provide an efficient, cost effective and strong payment infrastructure. In addition, it will drive the growth of payments by promoting new, secure, and more convenient ways to pay, and thereby advancing e-payments in established and emerging markets of Pakistan.

“Providing an efficient, cost effective and strong payment infrastructure in a developing nation like Pakistan is extremely critical to advancement of its financial and banking system. Our earnest desire is to ensure that NCR’s cutting-edge technologies and solutions spur growth of payment through new, secure and convenient means. We remain certain that our earnest endeavors will lead to increased customer confidence in e-payment models and services thereby augmenting its usage across Pakistan,” commented Ashraf Masood, country manager, NCR Financial Solutions, Pakistan.

PSO QA labs receive int’l

recognition

KARACHI (PR): Pakistan’s largest oil marketing company, Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSX: PSO), has achieved another benchmark on quality assurance front. Two laboratories of the company have successfully met international proficiency tests criteria of the Inter-Laboratory Correlation Program (ILCP), a multi-faceted laboratory structure program based in London, the United Kingdom. This program evaluates adherence and compliance to international quality requirements and standards in the area of testing of petroleum products.

109 laboratories from all over the world participated in this program. Their samples were tested and compared for reliability and correctness. Lubricants Manufacturing Terminal (LMT) and Keamari Terminal-A (KTA) laboratories of the PSO participated in the program and qualified against all the rigorous tests conducted by the ILCP.

Thai seafood importers visit Pakistan

KARACHI (PR): A seventeen-member delegation comprising of importers of seafood from Thailand is visiting Pakistan. The objective is to explore opportunities of seafood exports from Pakistan. Trade Development Authority of Pakistan is organizing their visit. In this regard, TDAP organized an opening session in a hotel during which DG Marine Fishing Department gave a detailed presentation on fishing laws and fishing industry of Pakistan. After the presentation, a B2B meeting session was organized between the delegates with their Pakistani counterparts in which a large number of local exporting companies participated.

There is a huge potential of export of fish and its products from Pakistan. It is hoped that due to visit of this delegation, there will be joint ventures between Pakistan and Thai companies in fisheries sector.

Shaheen Air Balochistan Polo Tournament

QUETTA (PR): The Pakistan Army in collaboration with Shaheen Air International has organised a polo and tent pegging championship titled Shaheen Air Balochistan Polo Tournament. The event aims to promote national harmony and is being conducted from Monday (18th September) to Sunday (24th September) at Quetta Polo & Saddle Club.

The championship is an endeavor from Shaheen Air International to promote community and peace-building initiatives in the country.