LAHORE - Frost and Sullivan, a foreign firm, has submitted its devised policy to the Planning and Development Department for the establishment of industrial estates in Punjab, it has been learnt.

The Punjab government had some months back entrusted the consultancy to the above mentioned firm. The purpose was to present current states of affairs on industrial zones in Punjab. The company studied all the legal and policy perspectives, industrial framework and the environment aspects. The Punjab government after integrating all relevant organisations will streamline the movement on industrial development in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that another firm, Mackenzie, has also been hired to form an industrial policy. Moreover, Punjab Spatial Strategy is also underway in the Urban Unit of the P&D department. This policy will be devised for coming 40 years.

An officer of the P&D said that the task of establishment of industry in the province was very complex as industrialists had to knock at many doors for the purpose. The Punjab government hired firms after studying the existing industrial situation, landscape, products, imports and exports. Moreover, all the stakeholders were also examined minutely like government, PCCI and other international perspective. Moreover, they also studied Punjab Industrial Estates Development & Management Company (PEIDMIC) and Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMIC) and framed the policy.

The copies of the preliminary draft were handed over to the relevant quarters like Industries, Environment, Housing, Labour and Energy departments. The key factors to reduce the risk of investment - viewing investors, society and laws to run the industry - were also deeply studied. The sources further said that the purpose of conducting this exercise is to increase economic performance and competiveness. The new industry will be established only in declared zones which would be good for labour; moreover, pollution-free and waste water issues will be decreased. The government will establish combined water treatment plants in the industrial estates.

It is also learnt that one window operation for setting up of new industry will be started. The government will provide basic facilities like infrastructure, gas, electricity etc. Moreover, a monitoring system will be devised to ensure implementation of the laws. Industrial estates will not be allowed to convert to real estate’s as it happened in the past. It is also learnt that 100 percent plots were sold in the estates but no industry was set up. Officials further said that the areas having clusters of factories might be declared industrial zones. The government would apply newly formulated industrial policy in these zones. Moreover, it is recommended that the government would appoint focal persons in all the relevant departments to facilitate and pace up the industrialisation process in the province.

JAVED IQBAL