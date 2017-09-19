ISLAMABAD - The provinces are likely to face around 20 percent water shortage during the upcoming Rabi season, mainly due to reduction in rivers flows and early drawdown from the reservoirs, it is learnt.

“The water shortage is caused by less than anticipated flow in Jhelum and Kabul rivers and early drawdown from the reservoirs,” a source told The Nation on Monday. The water flows in Jhelum was 14 percent less from the anticipated flows, while the river flows in River Kabul were also considerably lower than the anticipated flows, the official said. Resultantly, to meet the provincial demand, water is being released from the reservoirs. The release from the reservoirs is considerably reducing the reservoirs level and Tarbela dam level is decreasing by around two feet per day. The level of Mangla is also going down due the water release.

In Rabi 2016-2017, Indus River System Authority (Irsa) had announced 17 percent water shortage for the provinces, which by the end of the season had reached 19 percent. A meeting of the Irsa’s technical committee and advisory committee will be held this week and next week respectively to finalise the Rabi 2017-2018 water distribution plan.

The Water Accord 1991 empowered the Irsa to determine water availability in the country and provincial share twice a year, once for Kharif season and the other for Rabi season. Rabi season starts from October 1, while Kharif starts from April 1. Since Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were exempted from cuts in the share, the shortage in water would be distributed between Sindh and the Punjab.

According to Irsa’s anticipation, for the upcoming season, it is likely that the provinces will face around 20 percent water shortage during the upcoming Rabi 2017-2018, the source said. However, the official said that the final decision about the anticipated water shortage, for Rabi, and determination of provinces share would be made by the advisory committee meeting with the consensus of the stakeholders.

According to the daily water report issued by the Irsa, the water level in Tarbela reservoir, in the last 18 days, has come down to 1,519 feet from 1,542 feet on September 1. Similarly, water level in Mangla Dam has also decreased to 1,219 feet from 2,130 feet during the same period. On Monday, flow in Indus at Tarbela were 68,200 cusecs and outflow 135,000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera inflows 12,500 cusecs and outflows 12,500 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla inflows 12,700 cusecs and outflows 50,000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala inflows 22,900 cusecs and outflows 8,000 cusecs.

FAWAD YOUSAFZAI