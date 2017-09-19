KARACHI - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday observed a volatile session throughout the day as the KSE 100-index, after making an intra-day high of 138 points and intra-day low of 297 points, closed at 42,841 points, 54 points up.

Fertilizer sector witnessed some aggressive buying on the back of rising international prices. FFC stood out hitting its upper limit as Pakistan’s largest urea manufacturer would have the largest quota of exports remaining. As per Aug’17 industry provisional figures EFERT would have exhausted its quota, if market share basis is adhered to stringently, said analyst Adnan Sami Sheikh at Topline brokerage.

Top 5 index point contributors were MCB (up 4.2%), FFC (5%), NESTLE (4.4%), EFERT (4.7%) & ENGRO (1.7%), adding 230 points while HBL (down 1 4%) LUCK (2 3%) HUBC (1 6%), BAHL (2%) & DGKC (down 1 9%) eroded 134 points. On the sector front, fertilizers added 155 points, food added 49 points; while cements shed 27 points & autos declined by 26 points.

Foreigners bought $1.7m worth of fertilizer stocks, while selling OMCs (down $0.8m) & banks (down $0.4m); net FIPI was flat. Strong cement, oil and fertiliser sales for August and reports for rising textile exports and surging remittances data played a catalyst role in the higher close, stated analyst Ahsan Mehanti.

Fertilizer stocks witnessed a rally as inventory stockpiles showed improvement. Current inventory stands at 0.695m as compared to 1m tones at the beginning of the year, while increasing international urea prices was another catalyst for yesterday’s performance.

Aforementioned factors led to FFC (up 5%), FFBL (4.91%) and EFERT (4.65%) from the sector closing at or close it their respective upper circuits, observed analyst at JS Global.

Market volumes remained low as total volume for the all-share index touched 114 million shares, 43% down from the last trading day. While traded value decreased to Rs7.4b/ $7.1m.

DSL (up 3.96%) from the steel sector remained volume leader with 11 million shares traded in the overall market.

Scrips of total 367 active companies participated in the session of which 138 closed in advance, 213 in decline while 16 remained unchanged.

