ISLAMABAD - United Kingdom on Monday pledged to continue to support Pakistan to benefit from the EU’s GSP-plus scheme, as Pakistan assured UK to make progress in improving human rights, labour rights, environment and good governance.

The UK has confirmed the continuation of Generalised System of Preferences plus (GSP-plus) incentives for Pakistan after Brexit. “As the UK leaves the EU, we recognise the need to ensure a smooth transition in our trading arrangements. The UK’s firm intention is to maintain these preferences on a bilateral basis, with the generous access to UK markets that it brings. Alongside that, whilst the UK is still a member of the EU, the UK will continue to support Pakistan to benefit from the EU’s GSP-plus scheme, whilst in return Pakistan pledges to continue to make progress to improve human rights, labour rights, environment and good governance in line with the commitments made as part of the GSP-plus scheme,” said a joint statement of UK Minister of State for Trade Policy Greg Hands and Minister for Commerce and Textile Pervaiz Malik.

The UK also pledged to help Pakistan to break down barriers to trade, and to use the opportunities this brings to create jobs and reduce poverty. Pakistan and the UK enjoy a shared history and a shared future. “At this pivotal moment, marking 70 years of diplomatic relations, we reconfirm our ambition to build shared prosperity between two countries. We will do this through our trade policies, and through links between businesses in both countries. Currently, the UK supports Pakistan through the EU’s trade preference scheme GSP-plus. This arrangement encourages economic growth and sustainable development in Pakistan. It also helps business and consumers in Britain,” the statement further stated.

With more than 200 million consumers, Pakistan is an exciting market for British business. Both the governments are ambitious, to see more British trade and investment in Pakistan. From textiles to pharmaceuticals, engineering and sporting goods, to finance, legal or business services, Pakistan has huge potential in the global economy. “We are committed to work with businesses in both countries to strengthen these ties into the future,” the statement said.

Pakistan and UK have a bilateral trade of 2.08 billion Euros. Pakistan’s exports to UK amounted to 1.33 billion Euros and imports amounted to 755 million Euros. As a result of GSP-plus, there has been a significant surge in bilateral trade. GSP-plus provided duty free access to Pakistani goods in all EU members states including UK.

IMRAN ALI KUNDI