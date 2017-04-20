Afghanistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) on Wednesday said they have security concerns in areas the TAPI pipeline is expected to pass through, reported TOLO news.

“The primary work of TAPI might be a top priority of government, but it seems that government is busy with other issues and it has forgotten about this mega economic project,” said ACCI chief Atiqullah Nasrat.

The 1,735-kilometre long Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) pipeline will have the capacity to carry 33 billion cubic metres of gas from Turkmenistan to Pakistan and India through Herat, Farah, Helmand and Nimroz provinces of Afghanistan.

A spokesman for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Mines and Petroleum says they are working on a security plan and the route for the pipeline project.

“Government has worked on this part and we hope that our plans continue based on the TAPI implementation schedule,” said Zabihullah Sarwari.