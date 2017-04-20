KARACHI - The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has directed 10 designated banks, Habib Bank, United Bank, National Bank of Pakistan, MCB Bank, Allied Bank, Bank of Punjab, Bank Alfalah, Zarai Taraqiati Bank, Habib Metropolitan Bank and Meezan Bank, to open their designated branches on 22nd and 23rd of April 2017 (Saturday and Sunday) from 10am to 2:30pm for collection of Haj applications along with dues for Haj 2017, on the request of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.