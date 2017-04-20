Sindh Bank offering interest-free loan to women

LAHORE (PR): Iram Khalid, special assistant to Chief Minister of Sindh on Women Development, visited the Sindh Bank on Wednesday and met Tariq Ahsan, president and CEO of Sindh Bank, to sign an MOU on “Interest Free Loan for Women Entrepreneurs/Artisans in the Province of Sindh”.

The Sindh Bank will facilitate the disbursement of interest free loans to women entrepreneurs/artisans in the province of Sindh up to Rs50,000 to each woman entrepreneur for a maximum period of three years, including three-month grace period recoverable in easy monthly installments.

INSPYRE hosts 6th learning expo at iACT

KARACHI (PR): INSPYRE (Inspiring Pakistani Youth to Reach Excellence) organised its 6th INSPYRE Leaning Expo at Institute for Advancing Careers and Talents (iACT).

INSPYRE is a project of Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Government of Sindh, in collaboration with Habib University Foundation (H.U.F.) and is being implemented in five districts of Sindh, including Karachi, Hyderabad, MirpurKhas, Larkana and Sukkur.

The aim of the event was to not only to provide career and personal development guidance, but also to bring them closer to the mainstream trainers. The 6thINSPYRE Learning Expo brought an informative and fun experience in one place in one day, featuring career based skill development trainings; technology workshops by the professionals from relevant fields such as photography, supply chain, fashion designing, sports, and digital marketing; personal development sessions; and sports and fitness coaching informative sessions.

More than 1100 youth visited and participated in 36 sessions by the trainers and professionals along with the sports activities.

The sessions covered various topics related to the personal and career development and service sector professions such as Power Point Presentations; customer support and sales; creative designing and website development; photography; language proficiency; peace and harmony; interior designing and screen painting; reading sessions; and communication skills.

These sessions were conducted by the renowned trainers from the leading training and consultancy companies, such as Muhammad Shahroze, chairman of Training and Development, The Federation Of Pakistan Chambers Of Commerce & Industry; UzairAusaf, CEO of Torque Corp; Dr Arif Pyarali, trainer and consultant, Learning Minds Group; Syed Huzair, associate learning and development, Aga Khan University Hospital; Faheem Bukhari, Head of Projects, Habib University Foundation (H.U.F.) and many others.

Adcom LeoBurnett wins six PAS awards

LAHORE (PR): Adcom LeoBurnett made a mark once again at the 7th annual Pakistan Advertisers Society (PAS) Awards ceremony by winning 6 trophies. AdcomLeoBurnett has been a regular winner at PAS, and for the second year in a row, it again won the highest number of awards.

Imran Syed, CEO Adcom LeoBurnett, said: “We are humbled by this acknowledgement; kudos to the teams and our client partnerships. These wins clearly showcase the agency’s leadership and excellence in combining the power of strategy, creative, digital and media.” Adcom LeoBurnett’s work for Telenor was acknowledged by an award in the Telecommunication Service Providers category. In fact, all three finalists in this category were from the Telenor portfolio, clearly positioning it as an undisputed leader! Djuice won the Best-in-PR category. It also won in the Culinary category for Mezan, Fashion category for Borjan, Construction and Allied Industry for Diamond Paints and Best-in-Print for Soneri Bank.

Each of its business units across Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad won two awards each.

Tetra Pak displays furniture made from used cartons

LAHORE (PR): The annual WWF Nature Carnival, supported by Tetra Pak, world’s leading food processing and packaging company, was held on Sunday at the Pakistan Maritime Museum where thousands of people flocked to enjoy the colourful and informative event. The event aims to promote environmental awareness among the civil society and school children, as many government and private schools regularly participate in various activities during the event.

The theme of the Tetra Pak stand at the carnival was ‘Green Pledge’, urging students and families to take a pledge to create a better environment through little actions in day-to-day life. Tetra Pak’s stand featured a range of furniture products made from recycled used beverage cartons (UBCs) by its recycling partner, Green Earth Recycling.

A documentary, Recycling for a Better Future, which showed the whole process of how empty milk and juice cartons are being collected and recycled in Pakistan, was screened for the visitors who were offered decorative pins as a mark of commitment to their Green Pledge.

FINCA attends HR and Learning Conference 2017

LAHORE (PR): FINCA Microfinance Bank Ltd (FMBL) recently participated in ‘HR and Learning Conference 2017’ at PC Hotel. The conference was organised by the Pakistan Society for Training and Development and the Pakistan Society of Human Resource Management.

CEO of FINCA Microfinance Bank Ltd (FMBL) Mudassar Aqil participated in a panel discussion on “Driving Business Performance through People, Passion & Purpose”, and discussed the role of organisational purpose, transparency and promoting innovation among employees in organisations. He also described the innovative culture at FINCA that led to innovative digital wallet, SIMSIM, powered by FINJA. The event was also attended by learning and development professionals, business leaders, innovators from corporate sectors and entrepreneurs.

FINCA, one of the fastest growing microfinance bank with a global presence in 21 countries and a network of 105 branches in 94 cities across Pakistan.

, is the pioneer microfinance bank in Pakistan which truly introduced the first complete digital mobile wallet – SIMSIM (advance pilot phase).