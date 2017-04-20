KARACHI - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) index on Wednesday saw the largest ever intraday point swing after the announcement that the Supreme Court would give the much-awaited Panamagate verdict on Thursday.

Selling pressure was witnessed in the market during initial hours as the index lost to make an intraday low of 826 points. This selling pressure in the market came as a reaction to the news that the Supreme Court is all set to announce its verdict on the high profile political case on Thursday. However, the market took a sharp swing from its low and recovered to close at 47,603.48 level, by rallying 729 points or (up 1.56%), market participants said.

Recovery in the market came during the later hours as optimistic investors came in to accumulate positions at attractive levels. AKBL (gain 5.29%) and UBL (1.28%) in the banking sector gained to close in the green zone as both banking companies declared their 1Q2017 results. AKBL posted 1% YoY higher earnings of Rs0.98/share for the quarter, which was higher than the street estimates. UBL, on the other hand, announced flat earnings for 1Q2017 at Rs6.14/share along with a dividend of Rs3/share, contrary to market expectation of earnings decline for the quarter. DGKC (rose 1.51%), in the cement sector, garnered investor interest as it posted earnings of Rs14.73/share in its 9MFY17 result announcement. Major contribution to the index came from OGDC (gain 3.39%), ENGRO (3.28%) and PPL (3.11%), said analyst Nabeel Haroon.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said the stock market closed sharply higher led by scrips across the board on investor speculations ahead of Panamagate verdict. Strong quarter end earnings announcements in oil, cement and industrials invited institutional support in early session pressure. IMF optimism on Pakistan economic growth forecast at 5pc, upbeat seasonal cotton production data and pre-budget speculation played a catalyst role in record surge, the analyst added.

In percentage terms, intraday volatility was 3.56%, the highest since 1st Nov, 2016 when PTI called off their lockdown, which led to a 3.73% intraday swing, stated an analyst at Topline brokerage.

Market participants came out guns blazing to ride the volatility as traded value and volume skyrocketed 62% d/d to 266 million shares and Rs15.3 billion/$146 million.