CEO of Big Board Advisory Service arrested

GILGIT (APP): National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi’s Gilgit sub-office has arrested Abbas Haider Naqvi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the financial company Big Board Advisory Service (Pvt) Ltd. Naqvi was wanted by the police for minting almost Rs185 million from investors in Gilgit-Baltistan, promising them 18-36 percent return on investment, said a statement. The investors were also promised 100 to 15% return on investments for five years. A large number of small savers and investors gave their money to the company over a period of several years and after collecting money, the fraudsters vanished from the screen, cheating thousands of people. NAB had received 1,019 complaints against the company, demanding return of their investment and punishment for the fraudsters. Directors Syed Sarosh Haider, Arif Khan, Rehman Khan, Sadiq Khan and Rehan Khan have already been punished in this case, while Abbas Haider Naqvi was on the run.

Naqvi will be presented in NAB court Karachi, from where his remand will be transferred to Gilgit office of NAB for further investigation.

Over 10m cotton bales arrive in local market

ISLAMABAD (APP): Cotton arrival in the local market by the mid of current month (April) had increased by 9.81 percent as compared the crop arrival for the same period last year. By April 15, about 10,727,182 cotton bales arrived in local markets as compared to arrival of 9,768,443 bales for same period last year. During the period under review, about 6,940,071 cotton bales arrived from Punjab as compared the arrival of 6,002,406 bales in the same month of last year. According the data of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA), by April 15, 2017, about 3,787,111 cotton bales arrived from Sindh province as against the arrival of 3,766,037 bales in the same period last year. Meanwhile, about 202,356 cotton bales were exported by the second week of current month as compared to the export of 362,141 bales exported in the same period of last year. Out of the total arrived crop in the local market, about 10,259,229 bales were sold to textile sector as against 9,056,526 bales last year.

Committee on agriculture meets today

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Federal Committee on Agriculture (FCA) would meet here on April 20 to review the Rabi crops production and fix the targets for the Kharif crops 2017-18. Minister for National Food Security and Research Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan would chair the high-powered meeting, said an official in the Ministry of National Food Security and Research. Talking to media on Wednesday, he said that the meeting would be attended by provincial food ministers, secretaries of agriculture departments and other senior officials. Besides, officials from the State Bank of Pakistan, Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited, Indus River System Authority and Meteorological Office would also attend the meeting. The FCA would review the overall Rabi crop output including wheat, pulses, potato, onion and oilseeds, he added. The committee, he said would set the targets for the Kharif crops including rice, cotton, maize and sugarcane for the crop year 2017-18.

Besides, the FCA would look into the availability of other agricultural inputs like provision of water, fertilizers, certified seeds and other pesticides for crop production during the season, he added.

Tajikistan keen to boost trade with Pakistan

SIALKOT (APP): Ambassador of Tajikistan to Pakistan Sher Ali Jonono Wednesday said that adequate efforts were underway for enhancing bilateral trade between Tajikistan and Pakistan. Talking to media at Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP), he said that there was a wide scope for establishing joint ventures in various trade fields in Pakistan and certain proposals were under consideration of the Tajikistan government. He invited Pakistani business community to consider investment in Tajikistan. The Ambassador stressed on business community of Sialkot to participate in trade fairs and exhibitions for introducing Pak-made products in Tajikistan, adding that such efforts would enable them see the market and potential for Pakistani products. Earlier, addressing the members of SIMAP, he emphasized the need for developing close business contacts between Sialkot based and Tajikistan businessmen.

In his address of welcome, Chairman of SIMAP Jehangeer Babar Bajwa said that Sialkot would become a milestone in enhancing cooperation between private sectors of both the countries, adding there were lots of opportunities for foreign investors in Pakistan.