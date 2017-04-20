Starting from April 25, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) would be providing option of daily travel between Karachi and London.

According to PIA Spokesman Danyal Gilani two of these flights, on Wednesdays and Sundays, would be operated directly while on other days convenient connections within two to three hours would be provided to Lahore or Islamabad for flights operating from there.

For tickets purchased before May 27, 2017, PIA is also offering special promotional 15 per cent discount on flights operating via Lahore and Islamabad, which would be valid for travel till the end of current year.

At a brief ceremony held at the PIA head office, CEO PIA Nayyar Hayat said, “All possible steps are being taken to provide a better product to our valued passengers.”

He also said, “Our special focus would be to attract corporate clients who will now have the flexibility of choosing flights as per their convenience.”

He directed all concerned departments to ensure that transiting passengers are provided special handling.