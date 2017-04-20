FAISALABAD - A strong, globally available and highly flexible banking system is imperative to promote exports. Developing countries should specifically concentrate on exports to achieve their ultimate objectives of economic growth.

Muhammad Naeem, vice chairman of the Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA), said this while addressing participants of the 44th International Commercial Banking Course who visited the PTEA here on Wednesday. The course was organised by the National Institute of Banking and Finance (NIBAF).

Highlighting the importance of textile industry in country’s economy, he said that textile industry with 8.5 percent share in GDP was considered the backbone of the economy. Cotton based textiles contribute over 60% to the total exports, account for 46% of the total manufacturing and provide employment to 38% manufacturing labour force. Elaborating the history, he said that by mid-sixties there were about 180 units of textiles bleaching, printing and processing, mostly situated in Karachi and Punjab.

Eighties brought a relief to the textile industry due to the boom in international market and there was a rapid growth in spinning sector, he added. Textile exports in 1999 were USD5.2 billion and rose to USD13 billion plus by 2016. Pakistani textiles have been traditionally concentrating on European and American markets and had built good reputation in home textiles and made-ups, especially in bed linen but “we are unable to exploit the huge potential available in non-traditional markets”. He stressed serious efforts to concentrate on the regional and non-traditional markets.

Presenting Faisalabad as a textile hub of the country, he said that it has a complete range of textile manufacturing from fiber to fashion. There are ginning, spinning, weaving, sizing, dyeing, printing, knitting, export houses in addition to the biggest yarn market of Asia. He said that export from the city had reached up to 6 billion dollars per annum. He said that now a well-planned industrial estate, value addition and garment city were being established in Faisalabad with government’s assistance to face the future challenges of growth and development. He explained the role of exporters in social uplift of Faisalabad and said that they established infra structure facilities like dry port and international airport in addition to establishment of Heart Foundation and Liver Foundation.

Speaking on the occasion, team leader Allauddin Achakzai thanked the PTEA for warm welcome and termed the visit a great opportunity for participants of the 44th International Commercial Banking Course with textilers. He said that the visit will help understand the economic importance of textile industry and its linkages with commercial banks.

The visiting bankers asked interesting questions about exports and banking and also identified new openings for textile exports to other countries. Later, the participants of 44th International Commercial Banking Course visited the Pakistan Textile Testing Lab working under the aegis of PTEA. They appreciated the testing facilities available at PTTF for textile exporters.