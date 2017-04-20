RAWALPINDI - The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) organised an Inter-University Business Plan Competition at a local hotel here on Wednesday.

Students from seven leading universities, including the National University of Modern Languages, PRESTON, MIUC, LUMS and NUST, participated in the competition. The basic purpose of holding the business plan competition was to bridge the gap between industry and academia to promote business activities in the region. Chairman of the Board of Investment Miftah Ismail was the chief guest at the ceremony. Syed Ali Abbas Hasani, Tahir Mahmood Chaudhry, Murtaza Zaidi, Maryam Mohiuddin Ahmed and Noor Aftab were jury members of the competition. Senator Mian Atiq, President of RCCI Raja Amer Iqbal, Senior Vice President Rashid Waien, Vice President Asim Malik, group leaders Sheikh Shabir, Sohail Altaf, SM Naseem, former presidents, members of executive committee and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Speaking in his inaugural address, President of RCCI Raja Amer Iqbal said that it was need of the hour to strengthen industry-academia linkage to endorse business activities and the Rawalpindi Chamber was playing its de role in this regard. He said that it was the sixth competition of its kind organised by the RCCI and same sprit would be continued in future.

The president of RCCI said that chamber’s mission was to promote the talent of the students and provide them employment opportunities according to their capabilities. He said that students were the future and the industrial development was dependent on the youth. It is time to give them space for sharing their ideas, he said. Speaking on the occasion, BOI Chairman Miftah Ismail appreciated the role of RCCI in promoting entrepreneurship culture and linkages between academia and industry. He said the youth was the future and they must prefer business opportunities to job opportunities. “Pakistan is very lucky for having 60 percent youth in national population. The government is expediting its efforts to promote the business activities in the country. We know the hurdles, law and order, power shortage and a lack of skilled workers, but we are optimistic about achieving the GDP growth rate this fiscal year. By achieving the target of 7% for next couple of years, we will be able to reduce the unemployment ratio in the country,” he said. NUST won the first prize in the competition on “easy insurance“ project, while NUML grabbed second position on “lifesaving “. LUMS team was awarded the third position. The winners got a prize money of Rs100,000, Rs50,000 and Rs25000 each.