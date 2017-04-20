Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi informed that natural gas worth Rs8 billion is being stolen from Khyber Pakhtunkwa's Main Gas Pipeline.

The minister told that the gas is being stolen from the Main Gas Pipeline by making holes.

Replying to questions in the National Assembly, the petroleum minister regretted that KP government was not cooperating to control the theft. He particularly said that billions of rupees gas was being stolen from Karak.

When PTI MNA Shehryar Khan Afridi took strong exception to non provision of gas to Kohat and threatened that if recommendations of the MNAs were not given due consideration, they would not allow the system to proceed, the Petroleum Minister said the government is capable to deal with threats.

The Petroleum Minister said the government releases funds for a particular district development programme and it is upto the MNAs committee to identify the scheme after which works begin on implementation. He said if there was any violation of installation of gas meters, it should be identified and they would take immediate action.

The Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed his resentment over failure of the Ministry of Defence to answer give questions that were on the order of the day. He also summoned the Secretary Defence in his chamber and asked the defence Minister to answer the questions. He warned that if the ministry failed to answer the question, the matter would be raised at the highest level.